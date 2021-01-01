Dress Anastasia Vineyard Green

Advertisement
Cocktail-evening mini dress embroidered with tiny, shimmering sequins. Deep envelope cleavage, strongly marked draped waist. Very generous, long sleeves with a sewn-in mini pillow to additionally emphasize their volume. Bottom of the dress decorated with a spectacular draped element. Dress with side zip fastening. For a special occasion, put on high heel sandals and make a stunning effect of the big entrance. For a party in the club, choose a cowboy high heels for her and create a free, girlish look. - Length from the highest point on the shoulder 81cm (XS, S), 85cm (M), 87cm (L); - Sleeve length approx. 65cm (XS, S, M, L); - Hips circumference 92cm (XS), 96cm (S), 100cm (M), 104cm (L); - Waist circumference 66cm (XS), 70cm (S), 74cm (M), 78cm (L); - Armpit width flat 42cm (XS), 44cm (S), 46cm (M), 48cm (L);