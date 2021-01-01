From spin master
DreamWorks, Spirit Untamed 8-Pack 100-Piece Puzzles, for Kids 4 and up
If you loved the new rendition of the classic horse-themed film: Spirit, you will adore the new Spirit Untamed movie from DreamWorks. With this new bundle, you can relive the movie moments, featuring all your favorite characters. This bundle is perfect for getting together with friends or family, as there are 8 different puzzles to complete! They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, providing a nice challenge for everyone. Both adults and kids will appreciate the cute scenes on the puzzles. In addition, jigsaw puzzles are a great learning development tool for kids, and they are proven to help keep the minds of adults and seniors in tip-top shape. Bring the new movie to life by putting together pieces of Lucky, Abigail, and Pru dancing together, Spirit galloping across the road, Lucky feeding Spirit an apple, and more. You will be singing the songs from the film and recalling your favorite scenes in no time with this 8-puzzle pack. It also makes a great stocking stuffer or birthday gift for any kids who love horses or the movie.