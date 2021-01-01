From royal-pedic
Dream Spring Pillow Top Pad - California King
The Dream Spring Pillow-top Pad provides additional surface plushness, and lays right on top of one of the Dream Spring mattresses, or if you have an existing mattress that isn't soft enough. Featuring a soft and luxurious all cotton covering upholstered with layers of French wool for breathability, and a layer of Talalay for pressure point relief and additional softness. Approx. 2.5" thick. For optimal use and longevity, rotate pillow-top pad head to foot once a month. On a king size bed, la.