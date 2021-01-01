From nookie
Nookie Dream Draped Mini Dress in Nude. - size S (also in M)
Nookie Dream Draped Mini Dress in Nude. - size S (also in M) Nookie Dream Draped Mini Dress in Nude. - size S (also in M) 97% poly 3% spandex. Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps and surplice front. Satin fabric. Made in Australia. NKIE-WD453. NN2005. Nookie's design aesthetic truly honors the female form with their signature Nookie fit being at the core of each concept. At the heart of every collection is the desire to create incredibly flattering silhouettes that complement and pay tribute to a woman's figure.