From nydj

Drawstring Jogger Pants In Plus Size - Oxford Navy - 1X - Also in: 3X, 5X, 0X, 4X

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For those ultra-relaxed days, meet the ultra-soft Drawstring Jogger Pants in Plus Size by NYDJ. Comfy like sweatpants but more stylish with their slim, tapered legs, these cozy French terry bottoms are made from a cashmere-feel cotton blend and feature a ribbed drawstring tie waist, front pockets and ribbed cuffs. Wear them with our matching Tie Front Sweatshirt and all your favorite tops. These jogger pants are part of Forever Comfort™, a collection of luxe and soft cotton styles made to unwind at home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com