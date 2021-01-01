Drawstring Jogger Pants In Plus Size - Oxford Navy - 1X - Also in: 3X, 5X, 0X, 4X

For those ultra-relaxed days, meet the ultra-soft Drawstring Jogger Pants in Plus Size by NYDJ. Comfy like sweatpants but more stylish with their slim, tapered legs, these cozy French terry bottoms are made from a cashmere-feel cotton blend and feature a ribbed drawstring tie waist, front pockets and ribbed cuffs. Wear them with our matching Tie Front Sweatshirt and all your favorite tops. These jogger pants are part of Forever Comfort™, a collection of luxe and soft cotton styles made to unwind at home.