Saqlain 2.5" H 3" W 6" D Flatware & Kitchen Utensils Drawer Organizer

Product description Box is constructed from all 100% bamboo--a natural, renewable and durable alternative to hardwood decorative boxes and drawer organizers. Boxes feature high-quality joints and are a delight to see and touch. Mix-and-match to create custom storage spaces in homes and offices, clean up junk drawers and declutter shelves. Use them your way: store jewelry like necklaces and rings; organize cosmetics like nail polish and lipstick; tailors and seamstresses can store needles, threads, and bobbins; or keep pens, paperclips, highlighters and staples organized in an office drawer. Easy to wipe clean with soap and water; air dry and do not submerge.