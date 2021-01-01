Drawer Organizer - Slip Resistant Kitchen Tray with 6 Sections to Neatly Arrange Cutlery and Serving Utensils. Also Great to Keep Your Desk Drawer.

Best Quality Guranteed. EFFICIENT AND ORGANIZED: This tray will provide you with the space to keep your cutlery neatly arranged so you can find anything quickly and easily. MESH STEEL CONSTRUCTION: The Organizer will maintain its elegant look; it will not rust. ELEVATED BOTTOM: Air is able to circulate under your cutlery and utensils in the organizer, while crumbs slip through. SIX SECTIONS: Plenty of space for forks, knives, spoons, serving utensils and many various kitchen gadgets. CLASSY DESIGN: Black finish looks clean and elegant, a perfect match for any kitchen or office.