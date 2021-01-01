Drasner 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant

The Drasner 9 is a curvy bell-bottomed shape that fits nicely into any contemporary design. Ebern Designs's magma glass is a fiery red cased glass, with inner opal and a glossy finish. The deep red color is accented by flowing marbleized black lines and nestled between the inner opal and outer clear layers. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish, that adds appeal to any environment. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this decor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. Finish: Satin Nickel, Bulb Type: Incandescent