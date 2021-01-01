Drape Linear Suspension Light by SkLO - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (LT400SMKDX)

Advertisement
The Drape Linear Suspension Light from SkLO is a handblown glass piece made in the Czech tradition, emphasized by its refined character. Husband-and-wife design-duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak make a point in each of their pieces of expressing a handmade quality while maintaining a sense of discipline in design. The deliberate arrangement of the artful pendants emphasizes the fusion of Gilberts artistic and Pavlaks architectural backgrounds. Its thick cords drape down from a compact rectangular canopy to create a tapering linear pattern. A pass-through bar highlights the refined aspect of the piece as it guides the cords in a brief accent of shape. Made in the Czech Republic, the double-dipped blown glass shades are formed and polished with fire at the breakaway point where the glass meets the blowers pipe. Fire polished mouth translates into a fine exit point for a stream of soft downlighting. The rounded glass surface filters out a warm ambient light. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Oxidized