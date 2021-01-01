CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour, One Size , 6

Advertisement
What it is:A rich, hydrating lip color, infused with skincare benefits for lips. What it does: Dramatically Different Lipstick delivers more than just color. Its 3D Pearl center core helps sculpt and contour, creating the appearance of smoother lips. Over time, lips appear more defined. Dramatically Different Lipstick is available in a remarkable range of shades.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is formulated without fragrance, and is allergy-tested.Suggested Usage:-Apply to clean, bare lips. -Wear with or without lip liner.--Ingredients:Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Ozokerite, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polybutene, Beeswax, Polyethylene, PPG-51/SMDI Copolymer, Silica, Microcrystalline Wax, Bisdiglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Centella Asiatica (Hydrocotyl) Extract, Hibiscus Abelmoschus Extract, Coleus Barbatus Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-10 Heptahydroxystearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Dipalmitoyl Hydroxyproline, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Tribehenin, Squalane, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Sorbitan Isostearate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Water, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Alumina, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Tin Oxide, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Red 28 Lake (Ci 45410), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Carmine (Ci 75470), Red 27 (Ci 45410), Red 6 (Ci 15850), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Red 22 Lake (Ci 45380), Red 30 Lake (Ci 73360), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Yellow 6 Lake (Ci 15985), Red 33 Lake (Ci 17200), Red 21 (Ci 45380), Orange 5 (Ci 45370).