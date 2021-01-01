Cover up and do your part to make the world a safer place with this Stance Drake Mask. Butter Blend milk-protein fabric is luxuriously soft and odor resistant. These masks do not meet CDC guidelines for Medical PPE (Personal Protection Equipment). This non-medical face-mask is double layered with finished elastic stretch hems and ear loops. Sports a reversible allover striped design with an embroidered Stance logo on the left cheek. 65% micro-modal, 30% lyocell, 5% elastane. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported.