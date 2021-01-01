Drake 2 - Light Unique Globe Pendant

This 2-light pendant illuminates your space with modern style to complete the look of your space. You can install this light on a dimmer switch, so you'll always have the right amount of light all day and night. It is made from metal in a satin brass and black finish for an eye-catching two tone look. The two frosted glass globe shades encases a 60W bulb (not included) and diffuses the soft glow throughout your space. It hangs from an adjustable downrod and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy.