From walnew
Walnew Drafting Chair Adjustable Height Office Chair Ergonomic Design Mid-back Office Chair With Armrest And Foot Ring, Black
Key features: Ergonomic design: Ergonomic design with unique support can give you more support. Reliable comfort: Widen seat, updated thick padding soft texture can lower the pressure due to long time sitting. Breathable, lightweight mesh use nanoscale materials can resist transformation and abrasion. Suitable height: Adjustable height of both seat and foot ring is suitable for most people, you can relax yourself with the foot ring. High end materials: 360-degree swivel, heavy duty smooth-rolling steel casters for great stability and mobility. Easy assembly: This chair is easy to assemble which can save your valuable time. Detail showing: Padded seat and back for all-day comfort. Adjustable foot rests allow you to sit comfortably at any height Heavy duty base with Wheels -Casters to avoid scuff marks on floor. The ergonomic design can relieve your tired feeling and pressure during long workdays. Specification: Product Dimensions: 19.5" X 20" X 65.5"(L x W x H) Inches Package Dimensions: 23.23" X 23.23" X 11.23"(L x W x H) Inches Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 LBS 1 year limited warranty Item Weight: 28 LBS Arrive in one carton Color: Black Carton including: A brand new office chair X 1 A clear installation instruction X 1 A complete installation tool package X 1 Notes: All the products are brand new and in good condition during the Pick up. If your item have any damage or other questions, please email through us, we will give you a solution. For customer support, questions and concerns, please contact Customer Service below. Email: furniservice@gmail.com