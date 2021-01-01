From donna ricco

Donna Ricco - DR50487 V Neck Sleeveless Cocktail Dress with Lace Hem

$99.00
In stock
Description

Flourish both class and feminine grace when you slip on this lovely Donna Ricco DR50487 cocktail dress. Delightfully crafted in solid scuba fabric this figure flattering piece flaunts a sleeveless v-neckline and princess seam fitted bodice. From the natural waist sectional seams leads to the A-line skirt that finishes at mid-thigh length with woven circlet lace hem. Embrace your inner glow and irresistible charm as it radiates in this exquisite Donna Ricco creation. Style: imap_DR50487 Details: Scuba fabric Sleeveless Princess seams fitted bodice Fit and flare dress Lace hem Back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..

