Donna Ricco - DR50487 V Neck Sleeveless Cocktail Dress with Lace Hem

Flourish both class and feminine grace when you slip on this lovely Donna Ricco DR50487 cocktail dress. Delightfully crafted in solid scuba fabric this figure flattering piece flaunts a sleeveless v-neckline and princess seam fitted bodice. From the natural waist sectional seams leads to the A-line skirt that finishes at mid-thigh length with woven circlet lace hem. Embrace your inner glow and irresistible charm as it radiates in this exquisite Donna Ricco creation. Style: imap_DR50487 Details: Scuba fabric Sleeveless Princess seams fitted bodice Fit and flare dress Lace hem Back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line