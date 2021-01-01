From ksubi
Ksubi Dr3amstate High-Rise Skinny Jeans
From the Dr3amstate Collection. Super skinny silhouette ankle jeans with classic five pocket design in a high-rise silhouette. Finished with one knee rip and signature Ksubi branding. Belt loops Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style Tan contrast stitching 82% Cotton/ 16% polyester/ 2% elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.6 Inseam, about 28 Leg opening, about 9.25 Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 25. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Ksubi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ksubi. Color: Denim. Size: 25.