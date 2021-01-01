Mohawk Home DR002 060096 Dual Surface 5' x 8' Rectangular Slip Resistant Rug Pad - Made in USA Dual Surface Home Decor Rug Accessories Rug Pads

Mohawk Home DR002 060096 Dual Surface 5' x 8' Rectangular Slip Resistant Rug Pad - Made in USA Features: This all surface pad adds extra cushion and comfort One side is soft - protecting the underside of the rug Other side features a wood floor approved slip resistant layer Prevents slippage, bunching, and wrinkles Will not stain nor discolor your floors Essential for keeping your rug attractive and extending its life Constructed from recycled material Pad can be cut down to size as needed simply with scissors Thickness: 0.25" Manufactured in the United States 1 Year Limited Manufacturer Defects Warranty Spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water - do not machine wash Dimensions: Length: 96" Width: 60" Product Weight: 10 lbs Rug Pads Dual Surface