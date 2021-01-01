DPT Student Future Physical Therapist PT School Graduation Tote Bag

Say congrats with this doctor of physical therapy school design for matching physical therapy month for a physical therapy student or PT school professor will lighten the mood for any physical therapy exam! Say congrats to your physical therapy student SPT with this PT Month design that reads DPT and will look great on your favorite PT School graduate or Clinical Instructor! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.