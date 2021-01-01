Mohawk Home DP001-140x176-RUG-GRIPPER Hold Fast 11' X 15' Rug Gripper Rug Pad 11 X 15 Area Rugs or Smaller - Made in USA - Field Cuttable Cream white

Mohawk Home DP001-140x176-RUG-GRIPPER Hold Fast 11' X 15' Rug Gripper Rug Pad 11 X 15 Area Rugs or Smaller - Made in USA - Field Cuttable Keep area rugsfrom slipping with this PVC non-slip rug pad. Made from a cellulose coated polyester with acrylic coating, the Hold Fast Rug Gripper adds luxurious support, prevents slippage, bunching, and wrinkles while helping to extend the life of your rug. The Hold Fast Rug Gripper can be easily trimmed to your needed area rug size. Features: 1 Year Limited Manufacturer Defects Warranty Easily vaccummed for regular cleaning 11 x 15 foot area rug pad Prevents slippage, bunching and wrinkles in your area rug Pads and grippers help to extend the life of your accent rugs Easily trimmed with scissors for exact fits Spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water Do not machine wash Made in the USA Rug Pads Cream white