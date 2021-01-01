Dozier Desk
Description
Executive Desk, Office Desk, Large Table, 24"x60", Maple Laminate, Computer Training Table, Simple Fast AssemblyFeatures:60"W x 24"D x 30"HThermofused laminated woodStrong steel frame and legsAssembly in less than 9 minutesEasy assembly, no tools requiredLeveling glides for uneven flooringPassion is suitable for all the home/office needs, adapting this design for every situation your work demandDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Color: MapleTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Thermofused laminated woodTop Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: GrayBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Powder coated steel frameBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: YesGaming Desk: NoTipping Prevention: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 220Country of Origin: MexicoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: MexicoDS Wood Tone: Light WoodWood Top: Wood TopSpefications:CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: FIRA Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Stiftung Warentest Note: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower