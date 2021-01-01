From manhattan comfort

Manhattan Comfort Doyers Mid-Century Modern Living Room TV Stand, 70.87' Wide, Nut Brown (Set of 2)

Description

Free Standing TV Stand for Living Room and Bedroom Use. Upon Assembly, Measures: 78.87 in Length, 19.69 in Height, 14.97 in Depth Recommended for up to 75' TV. Includes 4 Concealed Cubby Spaces and 1 Center Open Shelf Side Doors Feature Soft Close Hinges for Slow Door Movement. Fashionable Splayed Legs Made from Synthetic ABS for Extra Durability. Concealed Shelves Measure 5.31' and 5.70' in Height and 21.06' in Length. Center Shelf Measures 26.45' in Length. Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included.

