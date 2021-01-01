Manhattan Comfort Doyers 70.87 Mid-Century Modern TV Stand in Nut Brown

Entertaining has never been easier or looked this good, with the Doyers TV stand, an edgy and modern piece that’s simple in design, yet completely functional and seamless in any space. With four concealed shelves perfect for tucking away all media accessories, electronics, books, and beyond, and center open space to showcase a DVD player, coffee table books, and any favorite items to keep on display. Set decorative accents, framed family photos, or planters on its base to tie the space together, and invite friends and family over for a great movie night in.