From kichler
Downrods (1 inch diameter) by Kichler - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - with Blades (360001BAB)
Dual-threaded Downrods from Kichler span one inch in diameter to bolster the strength of the support system for lighting designed and constructed by the same manufacturer. Ordering several of the one-inch downrods diversify the heights at which Kichler fans hang, except for the Basic and Climate fans. Highly durable metal construction ensures the support systems for fans deliver stability for years to come. With several finish options, the downrods work aesthetically well in any room. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Color: Brass. Finish: Burnished Antique Brass