Downhiller Evolution Downhill Bike Mountainbike MTB Tote Bag

A cool downhill bike mountain bike accessory with downhiller graphics. Perfect for downhill bike fans. Gift for all downhillers who like all about bike trail enduro mountain bike and bicycle. Funny MTB Downhill Bike Gift for Christmas or Birthday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.