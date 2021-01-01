Down Right Perfect Blue Yellow Ribbon Down Syndrome Tote Bag

If you don’t count the chromosomes, then this cool Down Syndrome awareness design is just for you! Help to raise the awareness for Down Syndrome in the society and support all the parents and families of kids with Trisomy 21. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.