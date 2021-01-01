Infuse dimension and color into your home with this unique pillow featuring felted tabs inset into a delicately stitched seam. With its solid hue and chic design, this pillow offers a contemporary touch that suits a variety of styles. Choose from multiple colors for a shade that best suits your aesthetic and enjoy the soft, lush feel of classic wool felt. Long lasting with a timeless beauty, this pillow makes a stylish accent for years to come. Rizzy Home Down filled pillow 20-in x 20-in Aqua 100% Wool Felt Indoor Decorative Pillow in Blue | T16963