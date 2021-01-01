Down Alternative Double Filled Comforter King/Cal King , Burgundy

Super plush and comfortable, warm for ALL YEAR ROUND USE. The ultimate best choice, most comfortable comforter , more than a basic comforter set this comforter is beautiful, silky soft, luxury & smooth creating the most soothing and relaxing sleeping experience. Also used for a Blanket, Quilt & Throw.KING/CAL KING SIZE MEASURES 102" X 86" INCHES. - LUXURY BOX STITCHING - Special designed to avoid any shifting. Great addition to any bedroom set, bed in a bag, bed sheets, duvet covers. Wonderful birthday bedding gift idea for men, women, mom, dad, teens, girls, boys, or any loved one.