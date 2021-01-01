Lucid Down Alternative Comforter, Multiple Sizes - Twin-XL

Advertisement
Some comforters are dry clean only; not the Lucid Down Alternative Comforter. Designed for washing and drying at home, this convenient comforter is easy to keep clean and fresh. The hypoallergenic microfiber fill is an excellent option for children and adults with allergies, unlike a traditional down comforter. Plus, the generously filled squares feature a fill weight of 375-grams-per-square-meter making this one of the fluffiest comforters on the market. Finished with four corner duvet tabs, this comforter can stand alone or feature a colorful duvet cover. Twin XL measures 68 x 92 inches