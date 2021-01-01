From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Dovemont Oversized Accent Ottoman, Beige
Advertisement
OVERSIZED OTTOMAN: If you're one who likes to have a little fun, deviate from the everyday ordinary with this oversized accent ottoman. Top with a serving tray and make a casually cool coffee table QUALITY MADE: The corner blocked frame, attached back and seat cushions and exposed tapered feet complete the look of this brilliantly done loveseat TRANSITIONAL STYLE: A fit for classic and modern spaces alike, this oversized ottoman is topped with a thick, firm cushion wrapped with dynamic patterned upholstery loaded with energy and interest BEAUTIFUL FIT: Ottomans are a great choice for enhancing the flow of a room. Ideal for the bedroom, living room or home office, this ottoman measures 52" W x 30" D x 18" H ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Ready for instant enjoyment