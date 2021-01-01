From kirkland's
Dove Gray and White Striped Accent Chair
Plush cushioning and delicate detailing makes our Dove Gray and White Striped Accent Chair a thing of beauty. You'll love relaxing in this chair after a long day. Chair measures 27L x 23.25W x 33H in.; Seat height measures 19H in. Crafted with a wood and wood composite frame Gray leg finish Upholstered in a 92% polyester and 8% linen fabric Features white and gray striped pattern Weight: 19.8 lbs. Some assembly required Weight capacity: 250 lbs. Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .