From gwen stefani
Dough Blender, Top Professional Pastry Cutter with Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Blades, Medium Size
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. BETTER THAN YOUR GRANDMA'S DOUGH BLENDER - You'll be shocked by the high quality and WANT to bake more just so you can use it, which is ultimately healthier for you and your family. Sturdy and durable with metal blades that are twice as thick as our competitors. Your search is over for one of the greatest kitchen gadgets that you can now pass on to future generations. WOW THE CROWD WITH IMPRESSIVE RESULTS - Get ready for better texture and taste from all of your baked goods. Make flakier and fluffier biscuits, pie crust, pizza dough, scones, pastries and more. You'll be amazed at how quickly this tool works to get uniform pieces of butter mixed in flour which creates a better, yummier end product. YOU'LL WONDER HOW YOU EVER MANAGED WITHOUT IT - Heavy duty without being heavy and cuts through cold butter beautifully, making it a must-have tool if you bake. Don't waste time or effort using a fork or potato masher only to get half re