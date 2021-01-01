Doug Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

This TV stand will make an eye-catching addition to your interior. The TV stand is made of solid mango wood, which is hardwood with dense grains. Rough mango wood not only has the strength to bear the weight but also stands the wear and tear of time. Therefore this beautifully designed TV stand is stable, durable, and eye-catching. This TV stand is fully handmade and the aesthetically appealing wood grains make every piece of furniture distinctive and slightly different from each other. This TV stand features 1 drawer, 1 compartment, and 2 cabinets with doors, providing ample space for storing your multimedia appliances, books, as well as various other items.