Doud Mosaic 16 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

This 16-piece dinner set has a relaxed charm that's just right for weeknight meals and special occasions alike. It includes dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls, and mugs for four people, so it has everything you need to feed the whole family. Each piece is crafted from BPA- and lead-free stoneware ceramic, in a blue-and-white mosaic pattern that's just right for your coastal kitchen. This dinnerware is oven and microwave safe for easy meals, with a stackable, dishwasher-safe design for fuss-free cleanup. Plus, it's all scratch and chip resistant, so it's safe in little hands.