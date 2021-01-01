From tal
Tal Navy 24 Ounce Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Ranger Sport Water Bottle
PRODUCT INFOTAL Stainless Steel Ranger Tumbler Water Bottle 24 fl oz, Navy Blue is designed for maximum temperature retention. Keeps beverages hot or cold. Easy opening for cleaning and adding ice. Condensation and BPA free. Eco-friendly. CARE AND USELid is top-rack dishwasher safe. Painted stainless steel vessel hand wash only, no abrasives. Not freezer or microwave safe. Not intended for carbonated beverages. ABOUT TAL HYDRATION TAL Hydration is the manifestation of sustainable living, daring design, and the unapologetic bravery it takes to live every day to the fullest. Our hydration bottles, tumblers, jugs, mugs, and accessories reflect our distinct desire to amplify every hydration experience for every lifestyle.