Brita Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 20 Oz - Glacier

Enjoy great-tasting tap water anywhere with the Brita 20 Ounce Glacier Stainless Steel Premium Filtering Water Bottle. The durable, double wall insulated bottle stays cold for a full 24 hours. It includes 1 replaceable filter, which reduces Chlorine (taste & odor) as you drink. Featuring an enclosed, easy-sip straw, built-in carrying loop for grab-and-go portability, and one-handed push button lid, this bottle is designed for effortless convenience. The bottle is car cup holder friendly and has a leak-proof design to help you avoid surprise drips and spills. Enjoy hassle-free hydration anywhere: at home, the office, a sporting event, or a trip abroad. One bottle filter can replace up to 300 standard 16.9-ounce single-use plastic bottles, so you can stay hydrated, save money, and reduce plastic waste. For best results, replace the filter every 40 gallons or about every two months. With Brita, take filtered water anywhere you go!