Double Wall Insulated Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Set Of 2

this affordable set of 2 will make an excellent paring for any occasion (Father’s Day, Housewarming, Birthday, Christmas, etc.) or an addition to your kitchen, bar, or entertainment area MINIMIZED SWEAT– Double walled glasses greatly reduce moisture buildup and prevent your beverages from sweating badly, keeping your hands and surfaces drier - eliminating the need for drink coasters in moderate humidity. 2 in 1 PACKAGING - Beautifully packaged in a sturdy cylindrical gift box that can also be used for storing, stacking, and protecting your glassware TIPS – Hand Wash Recommend!