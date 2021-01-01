Monse Double Waistband Drawstring Trouser in Charcoal Self: 96% virgin wool 4% elastaneContrast Fabric: 100% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Zip fly with button closure. Layered ripstop elastic drawstring waistband. Side slip pockets. Pleated detail. MNSF-WP21. MP210710PTW. About the designer: Inspired by confident, fearless women, Monse is a fresh take on modern femininity. Balanced by vibrant color palettes, exquisite fabrics and discreet finishes, the label expresses its effortless aesthetic through structural yet breezy silhouettes.