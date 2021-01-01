From home weavers
Home Weavers Double Ruffle Collection Absorbent Cotton, Soft Rug, Machine Washable and Dry, 20"x20", Pink
Don’t Worry About Wet Floors In The Bathroom, Double Ruffle Collection By Home Weavers Inc, Is a Simple, Trendy Bathroom Rugs Collection Featuring Sophisticated Trendy Energetic Color, Ruffle Pattern, 20"x20", Pink Machine Crafted With 100% Cotton & Tufted To Perfection For Ultimate Durability, The Quality Is Built To Last For Daily Use. Heavy Density, Plushness And Pile Height Of About 0.35”, We Recommend Washing Your Bathroom Mat Every Two Weeks To Keep It Clean. The Slip-Resistant Latex Spray Backing Is Stronger & Durable And Helps Prevent Slipping Or Sliding And Holds Rug Into Their Place. This Provides Grip & Traction On Any Floor, Be Made Of Wood, Concrete, Marble, Ceramic Tiles, Anywhere Else Where You Want. Our Mats Are Easy To Maintain, Machine Washable And Tumble Dry, No Fading, No Shrinking, No Fiber-Dropping, And No-Shedding Design Provide Outstanding Performance. Just Hang To Dry Or Air Dry Flat, It Dries Quickly And Cleanly. These Luxury Bath Rugs Sets Have Versatile Used And Can Be Placed In Kitchen Also Or Suitable To Use As Door Mats For Entrance, Front Door Or Front Porch, Back Door, Interior Door, Foyer, Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, Tube Side area or As a Pet Mat too.