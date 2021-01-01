From mikasa
Mikasa, Double Old Fashioned Glass, Clear
Advertisement
The fun and whimsical designs of the Cheers collection set a festive mood at any gathering Each glass in the set of 4 is precision-etched with a different yet coordinating design These Double Old Fashioned glasses are the perfect shape for casual entertaining; the shape is perfect for cocktails on the rocks or as a water or juice glass The set includes 4 glasses that each holds 12.75-ounces Hand wash recommended, Weight: 0.796875 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lifetime Brands Inc