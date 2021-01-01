Double Gourd Accent Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: White - Finish: Polished - (RR12X)

The Double Gourd Accent Table Lamp by Robert Abbey is a contemporary and elegant addition to interior spaces. A classically styled, tapered, fabric shade is set above a beautifully glazed, shapely, ceramic lamp base, and the whole piece is completed with a simple finial detail that peeks out at the top of the shade. Lending spaces an even, welcoming layer of light, this accent lamp brings a charming touch to its surroundings. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered. Color: White. Finish: Ruby Red