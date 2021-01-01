From frame
Frame Double Face Cashmere-Blend Wrap Coat
Advertisement
Classically elegant wrap coat crafted with a luxe wool and cashmere weave. Notched lapel Long sleeves Tie waist closure Wool/cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 47" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Gris Heather. Size: Large.