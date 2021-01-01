Double Buckle Platform Jelly Sandals By Melissa in Red Size 8

Perfect for any summer day, these breathable jelly sandals feature two adjustable straps and a platform sole for fashion-forward appeal. About Melissa Brazilian-based Melissa made waves in the fashion world by offering ultra-comfortable shoes that don't only look good they smell good, too. The brand adds fresh fragrance to liquid PVC before molding their one-of-a-kind silhouettes. These unique styles have caught the eye of many designers, including Karl Lagerfeld and Jason Wu, leading to unexpected and glamorous collaborations.