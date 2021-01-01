Mendota Products Double Braid Dog Collar, Sky Blue, 18-in neck, 1-in wide

Discover the timeless design and lasting quality of the Mendota Products Double Braid Collar. Handcrafted in the USA, this collar is made from a durable, multi-filament rope with a “broken in” feel that’s soft on your dog’s neck. The braided design means no size holes, so you can push the buckle prong through at any spot and enjoy the most custom fit possible. And with quality brass hardware offering both a secure attachment and beautiful finishing touch, it proves the best design is found in the most simple details. Just choose your favorite color, and try a Mendota Products Snap Dog Leash to match.