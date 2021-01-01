From kirkland's
Black Double Border Braided Jute Area Rug, 7x9
Warm up your home with our charming Black Double Border Braided Jute Area Rug! This area rug is an effortless and perfect way to elevate any space. Rug measures 7.6 ft. in length x 9.6 ft. in height Crafted of jute Machine-made construction Features a double border design Hues of tan and black Rug pad not included Care: Spot treat with mild detergent and water. Professional cleaning is recommended when necessary. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.