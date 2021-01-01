This Wrapping Paper Celebrates The Beautiful Christmas Tree. Patterns Range From Nostalgic To Whimsical And From Traditional To Playful. There Are Gorgeous Colors Like Festive Reds, Delightful Greens, Bright Whites, And Muted Tones. This High Quality Gift Wrap Is Available In A Variety Of Lengths And Widths.select Christmas Tree Wrapping Paper Rolls Are Sold And Shipped Directly From The Factory. Factory Direct Items Will Be Identified In The Shopping Cart. 833 Ft. And 417 Ft. Christmas Tree Wrapping Paper (Factory Direct) Rolls Are Not Compatible With Vertical Dispensers, Cutters Or Towers. Factory Direct Items Are Non-Returnable. For The Holidays, View Our Assortment Of Christmas Printed Tissue. - Dotty Trees Gift Wrap - 30 X 100' - Gift Wrapping Paper by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.