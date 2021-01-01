Dorel Living Dotty Charcoal Upholstered Accent Chair, Grey

With a design that is both distinctive and down to earth, the Dorel Living Dotty Accent Chair delivers traditional charm with a hint of modern flair. The beautiful charcoal herringbone woven linen-look upholstery brings an appealing and upscale vibe to any room. With an inviting silhouette, the Dotty is bordered by silver nail head trim detail and accentuated by bits classic, lightly flared arms and arching backrest. Fitted with a loose seat cushion that makes cleaning both quick and easy, its sturdiness comes from the ash finished solid wood turned feet. The simplified profile and traditional styling of the Dorel Living Dotty Accent Chair provide a polished and sophisticated look for any room in your home.