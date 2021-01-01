Doster 3 Doors Storage Sideboard Cabinet With 3 Drawers

This simple white storage cabinet is suitable for various decoration styles. Simple appearance under full of unique small design, unique rounded corner processing process, rounded and smooth. The hidden door handle design is simple and beautiful. With 3 drawers and 3 doors, 2 different sizes of cabinet space, it can meet your storage needs well. This cabinet is made of high quality material with non-slip design steel tube feet, which is durable. In addition, it is functional and you can use it in different places. Don't hesitate to take it away. Color: White