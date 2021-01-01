Flash Furniture Dorm Room Bedding - 12 Inch Hybrid Full Mattress in a Box with Waterproof Protector

Bundled bedding set includes 12 inch hybrid mattress and waterproof protector for students returning to dorm rooms or off campus housing HYBRID MATTRESS: Individual pocket springs reduce motion transfer and increase airflow; CertiPUR-US Certified high density memory foam cradles for comfort and boasts reduced VOC's MATTRESS PROTECTOR: Waterproof barrier blocks stains from spills or bodily fluids; Prohibits mold and mildew growth; Soft cotton top and fitted sheet design CONVENIENTLY PACKAGED: Mattress arrives compressed and boxed for ease of transport and movement; Suitable for immediate use but please allow 48 - 72 hours for complete expansion PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS: Mattress Size: 54.25"W x 75.5"D x 12"H | Mattress Protector Size: 54"W x 75"D x 22"H Ships in several boxes, may ship separately