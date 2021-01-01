New World Decor Doris 36 in. 6-Light Satin Brass Modern Chandelier with Cylinder Glass Shade LED Compatible Pendant Light

Unlock the versatility of the chandelier to give your space a fresh feel. The New World Decor Doris Collection 36 in. 6-Light Satin Brass Candlestick Island Chandelier features 6 cylinder-shaped clear glass shades that offer warm and glow illumination. The classic swooping arms are made of metal for durability and stability while the satin brass accents the modern design to this light fixture. 59 in. adjustable hanging chain is included, can be used in a high and sloped ceiling. Ideal to hang with candelabra style bulbs above kitchen island, table, entryway, hallway, bedroom, dining room, bar, restaurant. You will love how this brass pendant ceiling light transforms your home with its eye-catching style and function.