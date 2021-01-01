From studio 17
Studio 17 Dorian Blush 5-Piece Reversible Full/Queen Comforter Set
Advertisement
Dorian 5-Piece Reversible Queen Comforter Set features a contemporary damask print in pale coral and taupe, perfectly accented with a romantic floral reverse print. Shams feature a 2" flange. Decorative accent pillows feature embroidery and bold prints for gorgeous dimension. 5-Piece Full/Queen Set includes (1) 86x86 comforter, (2) 18x18 decorative pillows, and (2) 20x26 pillow shams (sham inserts sold separately). Available in Queen and King sizes. Machine wash cold, gentle and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. If there is no free movement in washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial machine. Remove promptly. Do not iron. Face and reverse: 100% microfiber polyester. Fill: 100% polyester. Imported.