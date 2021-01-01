Dorcaster Floral Hand Knotted 8' x 10' Wool Ivory Area Rug

Made From 100% wool pile, handwoven by skilled artisans. The wool material will warm your living room or bedroom, incorporating subtle hues to blend with your chosen motif. impeccably woven and hand-knotted from wool, this transitional Spanish rug provides a high level of decorative appeal and will bring sophistication and beauty to nearly any setting. 100% hand-spun Afgan wool, hand-knotted, a beautiful rug that ages well. In a variety of neutral tones, all with a surged edge, this piece will add an elegant touch without taking the show of your space..